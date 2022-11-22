Livingston boss David Martindale eyes top-four finish after being named manger of the month

The award comes after he guided the West Lothian club up to fourth in the table ahead of the World Cup fixtures break. Martindale believes his current squad is the best he has had in his time at the club and believes anything is possible, but he is wary about making any bold predictions.

“We deal with every game in isolation", he said. "But do I think this group could get top four? Yes I do. Top six? Yes I do. Is the collective objective finishing 10th? Yes, it is.

"The league can change very quickly. Celtic are the team to beat, Rangers are in a transitional period and now Hearts, being out of Europe, are going to come back even stronger when they get all their players back.

Livingston boss David Martindale is the Glen's manager of the month for November. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS

"It's a really tight group of teams, I think anything can happen. I don't think anybody's nailed on for second at this point in time.

"But this is probably the strongest group of players I've had in my time in the Premiership.

Martindale’s team picked up seven points from a possible nine available during November, with important wins over Kilmarnock and Aberdeen and a draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. A month earlier they secured a draw against Rangers at Ibrox. Livi have picked up seven wins from their 15 league matches this season and have 23 points, just two behind third-placed Aberdeen.

Martindale last picked up the Glen’s Premiership manager of the month award in January 2021. He said: “I'm absolutely delighted to receive this award as it’s always special to be recognised for the club's success. As everyone knows, this is most definitely a collective award and only possible because of the work put in by all the staff and players. There is a huge amount of work that goes on by everyone behind the scenes, which often goes unrecognised at most football clubs and we’re no different, so I’m really pleased that we’ve all been recognised for the success that that has helped achieve on the park.

