The 27-year-old Republic of Congo international, who began his career at Monaco and played in Romania, Algeria and Bulgaria before moving to England, has signed a two-year deal with the club having an option to extend for a third year.

The attacker will wear the number 7 shirt and goes straight into the squad for today's Premier Sports Cup opener away to Albion Rovers.

Bahamboula travelled to Spain with the Lions for pre-season and featured in last week's friendly against Morton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attacker Dylan Bahamboula has joined Livingston on a two-year contract

Manager David Martindale explained: “Dylan has been on our radar for over 12 months now. Its taken a bit of time to get him up to Scotland but I'm more than sure it will prove to be a successful partnership for both Dylan and the club.

“I see Dylan as a winger although he played a lot of last season through the middle as an attacking midfielder. He can play off both the left or the right and is good with both feet - but stronger off his right. He's a very good finisher and good in 1 v 1 duels.

“He came over and met the squad in Spain as we had agreed terms before we left and already settled into the squad well.

“I think he will be a very good addition to the squad and gives us further, fantastic squad depth with a lot of quality across the park now.”

Bahamboula began his senior career with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and went on to have a spell with Dijon from 2016-2018.

In 2018 he left Dijon to move to Romanian club Astra, before joining Algerian side CS Constantine a year later.

A spell in Bulgaria followed where Dylan turned out for Tsarsko Selo until 2020 when he moved to England and joined Oldham Athletic where he made 81 appearances, scoring 11 times.