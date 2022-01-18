Livingston confirm signing of Russian goalkeeper

The 27-year-old will join the club on an initial 18-month deal, with the club having the option of a further year extension.

Manager David Martindale targeted the Russian to compete for the No 1 jersey with Max Stryjek, who is attracting interest from other clubs.

The West Lothian club side signed Daniel Barden on a season-long loan from Norwich City last summer but the 21-year-old has since undergone treatment for testicular cancer and is not expected to be fit to play until next term.

Ivan Konovalov played for Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League and is not on his way to Livingston

Konovalov made 20 appearances for Kazan in 2018-19 but has not played for the Russian Premier League side since and spent time on loan at Ural Yekaterinburg last season.

He has also spent time with Serbian SuperLiga sides FK Radnicki Nis and OFK Backa, and Belarusians Torpedo Zhodino.

Martindale said: “All going well, we will see Ivan in the country training with us over the coming weeks.

“I feel it’s a very important signing for us in terms of having genuine competition in the building for Max.

“We have relied heavily on loan signings over the years as there hasn’t been a great standard of goalkeeper available on our finances. It has been extremely hard to recruit a genuine, permanent signing who can compete to be our number 1.

“Ivan will come in and really push Max and I think it will be very good for both goalkeepers in their own development.

“It’s healthy competition in an area of the park that we have became really light in since the horrific news about Daniel.

“Ivan has played in the top leagues in Russia, Serbia and Belarus and is currently with Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League. Rubin Kazan are a huge club and have been very good to work with and I would like to thank them for all their help in securing Ivan.

“Ivan is a good age in goalkeeper terms and has played enough football to convince us that he can come in and be a very good goalkeeper for Livingston.

“There has been a lot of interest in Max over the last 6 months and I have no doubt if Max keeps his current form up there will be further interest in the summer. Bringing Ivan in just now will provide healthy competition in the short term and allow him the opportunity to bed himself in slowly to our environment in a different league and country.

“Come the summer, I feel he will be in a very good place and prove his worth.”

Konovalov is livingston’s second signing of the January transfer window.

Last week they brought in 19-year-old forward Caleb Chukwuemeka on-loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Caleb joined Aston Villa from Northampton Town in the summer and made his debut for the club in August within days of signing, coming off the bench to replace his brother in a 6-0 EFL Cup win away to Barrow.

