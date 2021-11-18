Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek signs new contract

Having established himself as No1, Max Stryjek has signed a new contract which extends his stay at Livingston until the summer of 2023

The new deal ties the 25-year-old Pole to the Tony Macaroni Arena until the end of the 2023/24 season – with the club having the option to extend by a further year until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

After battling it out with Robby McCrorie for the number one jersey last season, Stryjek has made the position his own this campaign – saving penalties away to both Ross County and Celtic in recent weeks.

Martindale said: “I’m delighted to get a contract extension for Max over the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For four or five seasons now we’ve always had good goalkeepers but I’ve always found myself having to look for someone else.

“Max has really kicked on from last season though and I now feel confident that we have an incredibly capable goalkeeper which, in turn, now allows me to focus my attention on recruitment in other areas of the park.

“I have no doubt based on what I’ve seen from Max that he has the ability to go on and play at a higher level – and it’s my job to work with him to develop and fulfil that potential.”

Stryjek joined Livingston from English National League side Eastleigh last summer and has gone on to rack up 18 clean sheets in 45 appearances for the Lions.

Having worked through the academy ranks at Sunderland after joining from MKS Polonia as a youth in 2013, the Warsaw-born goalkeeper enjoyed loan spells at Boston United, Accrington Stanley and Eastleigh, before joining “The Spitfires” permanently in the summer of 2019. He made the move to Scotland at the start of last season.

Stryjek has represented Poland at U-17, U-18 and U-19 level as well as being called up to the under-21 side.

Stryjek said: “It’s really great to sign a new deal and I’m pleased that I’ve done enough to earn the offer of a new contract from the manager.