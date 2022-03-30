Livingston hand out free tickets to bolster attendance for Motherwell clash

With the battle for a third successive top-six finish in the Premiership still very much alive for the Lions, the club hopes to get the Tony Macaroni Arena rocking for the match on Saturday, April 9.

It’s the third time this season that Livingston have distributed tickets to children to bolster their attendance and engage with the local community.

Around 3,500 tickets were handed out for the game with Ross County in December and then in February another 3,800 briefs were distributed for the visit of St Mirren.

By handing out free tickets, Livingston hope to attract more young fans to cheer on the team against Motherwell

Groups are entitled to apply for batches of up to 50 tickets, which will be for seats in the South-East area of the Tony Macaroni Arena.