Livingston hand out free tickets to bolster attendance for Motherwell clash
Livingston are handing out 2,500 free tickets to local schools, clubs and organisations for their final pre-split home match against Motherwell.
With the battle for a third successive top-six finish in the Premiership still very much alive for the Lions, the club hopes to get the Tony Macaroni Arena rocking for the match on Saturday, April 9.
It’s the third time this season that Livingston have distributed tickets to children to bolster their attendance and engage with the local community.
Around 3,500 tickets were handed out for the game with Ross County in December and then in February another 3,800 briefs were distributed for the visit of St Mirren.
Groups are entitled to apply for batches of up to 50 tickets, which will be for seats in the South-East area of the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Applications can be made be emailing Dave Black at [email protected] by 12pm on Sunday April 3.