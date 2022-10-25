The 30-year-old, who made his 318th appearance for the Lions at Ibrox on Saturday, joined the club from Bo’ness United in February 2015, meaning this latest extension will take the midfielder into a testimonial year for the club. Having just this season broken Keaghan Jacobs’ appearance record of 309, the local lad will become only the second player in club’s history to reach a testimonial year.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get this over the line,” said Martindale, who is also in contract negotiations with skipper Nicky Devlin, another key player out of contract next summer. The manager added: “Pitts has been incredible over the years for myself and the club and deserves every accolade that comes his way. He is the all time record appearance holder and holds the club record for the most Premiership appearances. He is only going to increase those numbers over the term of the next three and a half seasons.

“A true legend who has been very low maintenance over the years but has given so much on and off the park to the club. It’s been a privilege being a part of his journey and it’s been a privilege watching him organically grow with the club season-by-season. If I am being really honest, I’m surprised that he has remained at Livingston for so long as it was always in the back of my mind that he would be away to one of the bigger clubs in Scotland or possibly elsewhere – that’s how highly I rate him as a player. A huge thank you to Scott for committing his future to the club and hopefully we can all go on and enjoy more success on the park together.”

Scott Pittman has signed a three-year contract extension which takes the Livingston midfielder into his testimonial year. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Pittman has collected a Petrofac Cup winners’ medal and a League One title at the Lions. He’s enjoyed Championship play-off success and is now a fifth season in the Scottish top flight, scoring 41 goals across the seven-and-a-half years.

He said: “There was never really much doubt in my mind when the manager spoke to me about the new contract. I’ve loved my time here so far and haven’t ever really thought about myself playing anywhere else. I’m a local boy myself and my family are local too so it’s great to have represented the club so long already and I’m happy to know that I’ll be continuing that for the next three years too.”