Livingston put £1million price tag on transfer target Joel Nouble as European clubs hover

Livingston boss David Martindale has place a £1million price tag on Joel Nouble and admits the cash-strapped club “really” need the money.

The striker is under contract for another season but Livingston may cash in on their prize asset to raise much-needed money for new signings after being forced to make cuts. Clubs from the Netherlands, Belgium and France are all reported to have registering an interest.

“I've had a couple of agents get in touch from the Belgian top flight and Ligue 1 in France,” said the Livingston manager. “I think there is a lot more to come from Joel. With a good wind behind him, he could play top level in England. I also feel he suits other markets and environments in terms of Dutch football, Belgium and potentially French, while with Lyndon his career suited the English Championship.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble has a year left on his contract

“Joel has been brilliant. I'm a good judge on Scottish football, and I believe he can play at a big club here or in the Championship down south. If he picks the right club he could be playing in the Premier League in two years. He has everything – game intelligence, physique and technical ability. He has been absolutely huge for us.