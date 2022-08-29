Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough-born attacker will wear the number 28 shirt and has joined on an initial two-year-deal with the club having the option of a third year.Livingston are awaiting clearance on the paperwork, but “remain confident” everything will be processed in time for Wednesday's Premier Sports Cup clash with Dundee United.

Guthrie last played for RoundGlass Punjab, finding the net 13 times in 18 appearances after joining the Indian second tier I-League side last September before moving back to the UK over the summer.

The frontman started his career on the island of Jersey, playing for St Clement and Trinity before moving to England to join Accrington Stanley in 2011.

Kurtis Guthrie in action for Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two in April 2021. He spent last season in India's second tier and has now signed for Livingston. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty

He represented Jersey at the Island Games back in 2011, winning a bronze medal, before representing and scoring for England C against Ukraine in 2016.

A loan spell at Southport was followed up with moves to Bath City and Welling United, where he won the Conference South title at first attempt.

Forest Green Rovers signed him from Welling and they narrowly missed out on promotion to the EFL, losing 3-1 to Grimbsy in the National League play-offs.

Guthrie’s form at Forest Green over two seasons persuaded Colchester United to buy him for an undisclosed fee, taking him into the EFL, where he would go on to have further spells at Stevenage, Bradford City and Port Vale.

