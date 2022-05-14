Livingston sign two overseas players for next season

David Martindale has brought in 21-year-old Australian defender Phillip Cancar from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, who has also played in Croatian football.

Livi have also signed defensive midfielder Scott Bitsindou from Belgian side Lierse. The 26-year-old Congo international came through the Anderlecht youth academy, where he played alongside Lions midfielder Stephane Omeonga.

Both players have signed two-year contracts with the option of a third year.

Livingston manager David Martindale is already planning ahead for next season

Martindale, whose team have all but secured seventh place in the cinch Premiership ahead of Sunday's visit of Dundee, feels Bitsindou can have a "major impact".

"Phillip came highly recommended via trusted sources in Australia where he has been playing in the A-League," he added.

"I have watched a lot of footage of Phillip and spoke to various personnel in the A-League and the feedback has been extremely positive from everyone. He can play left or right centre-back and is versatile in that sense.

"Phillip comes in on a free transfer and I think it's a fantastic bit of business for the football club. He has just turned 21 and I think he will prove to a be a huge asset for the club in the next couple of years.

"Scott is coming from a market that I hope to be more active in during the forthcoming seasons - a market that I feel there is a lot of value in.