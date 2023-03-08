The 27-year-old Englishman, who grabbed his fifth goal of the season at the weekend against Hibs, joined from Aldershot Town in the summer of 2021 before spending the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Arbroath.

Since returning to the club last January, he has become a focal point of the Lions’ attack, playing a key part in the push for a top-six finish in the Premiership. An injury just before the World Cup break meant he missed the whole of January, but he returned with a goal against Kilmarnock last month.

Manager David Martindale said: “I’m delighted to get the year extension activated with Joel. He has been immense for us this season and he is a player who brings a lot to the team on and off the park.

Joel Nouble's contract at Livingston has been extended. PictureL: Mark Scates / SNS

“I think he has been one of the best offensive players in the league this season and brings far more to the team than just goals. His all round game this season has really kicked on. He gives me great options in the offensive areas as he can play a 7, 9 or 11 with no detrimental impact on his performance.