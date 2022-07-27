Loanhead curry restaurant helps Scottish football’s newest league team face the heat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the team prepared for its campaign in SFL Division 2, Rose chairman Charlie Kirkwood paid tribute to the Loanhead Indian-Bangladeshi restaurant’s cash injection.

“Radhuni’s support has been brilliant, especially as we face greatly increased costs as a result of our promotion,” he commented.

“Our challenges are much different now we’re in the Scottish football mainstream.”

Bonnyrigg Rose were promoted to League 2 after winning the Lowland Football League in the 2021-2022 season and scoring a 4-0 aggregate win over Cowdenbeath in the play-off final.

Habibur Khan, managing partner of Radhuni, which was voted Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021, said the whole Midlothian area was immensely proud of Bonnyrigg’s achievement.

“We’re pleased to be supporting the club for the third year in a row and wish them well in their campaigns,” he said.

“We’re also looking forward to feeding the players, coaching staff and management to make sure they’re physically strong for their toughest programme to date.”

Bonnyrigg captain Jonny Stewart holds up Dean Brett’s No. 2 shirt, with the Radhuni logo on the back. Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

Mr Kirkwood’s remarks were echoed by Mark Calder, committee member and spokesman for Rosewell club Whitehill Welfare FC, who play in the East of Scotland First Division.

He said: “Radhuni is a big and loyal supporter of our club.

“The restaurant’s donations have helped us make major improvements at our ground including the installation of a new music and tannoy system, and upgrading showers in the changing rooms. It’s great to have such a consistent backer.”

Radhuni’s other beneficiaries include Penicuik Athletic and Loanhead Miners Amateur Football Club.

Bonnyrigg Rose in Premier Sports Cup action against Clyde in July.