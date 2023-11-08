Local derby drawn as Hibs, Hearts and Spartans find out Scottish Cup fates

The Scottish Cup third-round draw was made on Wednesday night with SWPL sides Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all entering the competition.

Hearts will be hoping to go far in this year's addition of the Scottish Cup. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)

Hearts have the most eye-catching tie of the capital clubs as they host League One side Edinburgh Caledonia. The fourth-tier side has won every game so far in the league as they look to gain promotion to the Championship. The tie is also not unusual territory for Caley, with the side also making it to the fourth round last year before crashing out to Boroughmuir.

Hibs have also been drawn at home as they face SWPL2 side St. Johnstone. The visitors are sixth in the second tier and faced the Edinburgh side in the cup two years ago. Hibs came out on top with a 6-1 victory that day before going out to Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Spartans have been drawn away to recently relegated Glasgow Women. The hosts were in the SWPL1 last season with the capital side overseeing four victories against the Glaswegians.

Boroughmuir Thistle have also entered the cup and will host high-flying Aberdeen who have had a great start to life under manager Clinton Lancaster. Finally, League One side Bonnyrigg Rose has also made it to the third round as they travel to Queen’s Park.