Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh youth football side which only started in January is celebrating after winning a European trophy at the weekend, beating an English side in the final.

Edinburgh City Academy 2012s, which is part of the pathway at Scottish League One side Edinburgh City to playing in the first team at Meadowbank, was only formed this year, but has already tasted success, seeing off teams from across Europe including the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young goal getters took part in the two-day Belgian Cup tournament with 11 other teams last Saturday and Sunday, at the training ground of Belgian side Zonhoven United.

The Edinburgh City Academy 2012s at the airport with the Belgian Cup they won last weekend in a youth football tournament against teams for all over Europe.

The Edinburgh team, which normally plays nine-a-side, adapted well to the eight-a-side tournament, winning all their matches in Belgium.

Coach Chris Gardener, who along with fellow coaches Gary Nisbet and Sam Gibson, led the team to glory, was delighted with the “bonding experience” in Belgium for his players and their parents.

He said: “It was brilliant for the boys. We are a relatively new team, only started a few months ago. So it was a really good bonding exercise for them, as well as the parents, given how new we all are to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And playing eight-a-side instead of the normal nine-a-side was a trip into the unknown for the boys, but they did an amazing job. I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s given them a real confidence boost, which we noticed in training this week. It’s massive. They are all best friends now having been strangers just a few months ago.

“The trophy win has certainly given them more confidence as players, they seem to have more edge this week. To have this success so early is just great for the kids. It makes them hungry for more going forward and it has really brought them together.

“Watching the boys lift the trophy was a very proud moment for us coaches and the parents, after seeing them work so hard to get it.”

The delighted Edinburgh City team lifting the Belgian Cup last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris and his son Evan have both previously played for Edinburgh City at youth level, so the coach was over the moon to see the newly formed academy team, which plays its home games at Winchburgh, bring home the trophy for the club.

Talking about Edinburgh City Academy 2012’s progress through the Belgium Cup, Chris said: “They played three games on the first day, beating teams from Holland, Belgium and Denmark, scoring nine goals and conceding none. Our goalies Harrison and Joseph both got clean sheets which was great.

“One of our defenders, Logan, moved up to midfield and managed to get on the scoresheet a couple of times which was really nice for him. Midfielder Cohen dropped back into defence and did a great job at the back alongside Brandon and Bentley.

“We played an English team in the final and won 2-0. Our midfield - Aidan, Ethan and Lyle - were absolutely superb. Along with our two strikers Evan and DJ, who each grabbed a goal in the final. They linked up really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The final was played in a very friendly manner. The coaches from the other side were very professional and really nice guys.

“There was a good crowd for the final, with every kid in our team cheered on by their family. So it was a really good bonding experience for the parents as well as the kids.”