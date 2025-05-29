Edinburgh South CFC

Over 1000 players, East of Scotland First Division men and SWFL side wait for green light

The largest community football club in the east of Scotland risk being left behind by their western counterparts after Giffnock cut the ribbon on a brand new £1.6 million home ground – leaving Edinburgh South to play catch-up in their bid to deliver a fresh facility for an area desperately in need of amenities.

South are still waiting for the City of Edinburgh Council to green light their plans for a new low-profile community ground at Inch Park, in the south-east of Scotland’s capital city. Until councillors approve the long-awaited transfer of ground, the club – who boast over 1000 players at all age groups - can’t even apply for funding to build a new artificial pitch.

The new facility, in a part of the city underserved by all-weather multi-sport surfaces, would serve local schools and community organisations as well as providing a home base for South.

Their senior men’s team played at FIVE different home venues in the East of Scotland First Division season just finished. And the club’s women’s team are currently training and playing at a local high school – in contrast to many of their opponents in the SWFL pyramid.

South chief executive Joe Sneddon spoke out after Giffnock officially opened two new 3G pitches at its facility in Glasgow. They will complement the four existing pitches, plus a large pavilion with a dozen changing rooms, already on site.

Giffnock boast that their new HQ will be among the best in Scotland, providing a central venue for their 1400 players.

South, honoured with a Community Hero Award by local MP – and Secretary of State for Scotland – Ian Murray in recognition of their work in girls’ and women’s football just last week, have plans in place to build a single 3G pitch with basic changing and storage facilities well shielded from view by mature trees already in place at Inch Park.

Watch: Video of Ian Murray MP, Secretary of State for Scotland, in a penalty shoot-out with Edinburgh South CFC

Sneddon, confident that funding will be available as soon as the land is secured, said: “As the largest grassroodt club in the east, we congratulate Giffnock on this fabulous achievement. These type of facilities are necessary to ensure that our community club continues to flourish.

“Our proposals would not only guarantee the future of our teams at all levels but provide a fantastic asset for all of the local community.

“Giffnock have shown what can happen when the needs and ambitions of a community club are matched by that of their council, funders and hard working volunteers.

“We want to make sure that Edinburgh South can emulate this success.”