Ian Murray MP hands over a Community Hero Award to Edinburgh South CFC's women's and girls section

Volunteers in women’s and girls’ game honoured - so will Council green light new facility?

The largest grassroots football club in the East of Scotland has been recognised for its vital work in providing a platform for women and girls to play the beautiful game. And Edinburgh South are hoping that being honoured by Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray will help build political will to deliver a much-needed home ground for a club with over 1000 players across all age groups.

Murray, the local MP, visited Inch Park to deliver the Community Hero Award to volunteer coaches and helpers who keep the women’s and girls’ section running. Standing just yards from the site of the proposed new community-use stadium, the veteran politician watched as groups from the under-8s to the senior recreational women were put through their paces on the grass pitches currently being used for sessions - and was then persuaded to join in with a couple of penalties against the rec goalkeeper!

The Secretary of State, who has been supportive of South’s bid to build a proper home for one of the biggest community clubs in Scotland, was also presented with his own Edinburgh South jersey as a way of thanking him for his efforts. He heard more details of the club’s full pathway from Saturday Soccer School right through to the women’s first team, who have just finished runners-up in the SWFL East – a little more than three years on from the first open training session to recruit players.

South remain hopeful that the City of Edinburgh Council will deliver on its previous commitment of land at the Inch Park Nursery site, with the current spread of public parks and school facilities causing boys and girls to be turned away on a weekly basis.

Edinburgh South chief executive Joe Sneddon stressed the importance of facilities as he praised volunteers for providing existing opportunities for women and girls, saying: “This award is a testament to the sheer determination and hard work of our volunteers, who’ve built a thriving girls’ programme here at Edinburgh South CFC despite operating within a wider football system that still favours the boys’ game.

“They’ve created a full pathway from first kick to senior football in one of the toughest grassroots environments - all without access to our own all-weather facility.

“Support and recognition like this from Ian Murray genuinely makes a difference. It shines a light on what’s already being achieved and strengthens the case for the investment needed to secure the future of girls’ and women’s football in South Edinburgh.”

While the UK Government unveiled a new £8.6 million war chest for grassroots sports facilities in March, South can’t even apply for funding until the Council greenlight the transfer of land – meaning South, who aren’t asking local taxpayers to commit a single penny to the project, remain in limbo.

They have plans in place to develop a full-sized floodlit all-weather pitch meeting SFA licensing criteria, plus a pitch-side pavilion with changing facilities and essential physio/first aid spaces. This would provide not only a training base and home ground for both the men’s and women’s teams, but the countless youth sides currently struggling with inadequate facilities.