Edinburgh South still hoping to build low-impact facility on existing land at Inch Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Edinburgh’s most important footballing institutions has received major encouragement in their SEVEN-YEAR wait for a home ground, as Edinburgh South’s Field of Dreams campaign capitalises on heavyweight political backing. And the second largest community club in Scotland are more optimistic than ever that plans for a low-profile, community-use pitch at Inch Park will get the go-ahead from Edinburgh Council.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, the local MP and a champion of South’s ambitions to build a low-impact home base for over 1000 players across 75 teams, got directly involved by arranging a meeting between the council and club last week. The member for Edinburgh South has told club officials that he will personally do everything in his power to see their Field of Dreams campaign become reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without a proper home ground, South’s senior men’s team – currently playing in the East of Scotland First Division – are under constant threat of expulsion as they bounce between a number of SFA-approved grounds in and around the city. And the senior women’s team, with ambitions to climb the SWFL ladder, can only go so far while playing at their current home of Holy Rood High School.

A club committed never to the ideal of never turning players away based on ability to play OR pay, meanwhile, is being forced to reject up to 10 youngsters a week because there just aren’t the training facilities to cope with higher numbers. The Inch Park plan, an artificial pitch with a small single-story pavilion and floodlights shielded from view by the mature trees already in place at a site being used a dumping ground for council equipment, would open up opportunities across the age group – and be available for use by local primary schools during the school day.

The City of Edinburgh Council have now promised that, by the end of next month, they’ll have produced a site plan for the area that INCLUDES a proper facility for the club – an about-turn on their most recent Inch Park blueprint.

‘Amazing progress - but more work needed’

South chief executive Joe Sneddon, revealing details of the latest summit with the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “This is amazing progress for Edinburgh South. While it is not yet the handover of land we ultimately need, it is the clearest commitment we’ve had in more than seven years of discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank the City of Edinburgh Council for recognising the scale of our club’s need and for committing to produce a site plan within the next two months, with a football pitch included. Importantly, the council have also acknowledged Edinburgh South as the largest football club in Edinburgh - and have committed to respond to our wider vision for community sport across the south of the city.

“That recognition matters. It shows our community’s needs are finally being taken seriously, and it creates a clear and reasonable timeframe for the next step.

“Of course, we cannot stop here. Every week, five to ten children are being turned away due to lack of facilities. Our senior teams remain without a compliant home ground. The urgency is real.

“We will continue to work constructively with the council to ensure this site plan, and the wider discussions now underway, lead to real delivery of facilities that match the scale of demand in South Edinburgh. Our children, families, and volunteers deserve nothing less.”