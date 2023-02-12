A stoppage-time winner, a first victory in League Two since the 3-2 triumph over the Blues on December 23, not to mention a precious three points. It turned out to be a good day's work for the New Dundas Park outfit.

Roadworks on the A77 south of Girvan made the journey to and from Stair Park a tad more challenging, but the players and supporters alike won't have bothered a jot after Alieu Faye stabbed home from close range just as it looked as though the visitors would have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose had spurned the opportunity to edge in front on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot, Neil Martyniuk drawing a fine save from Matthew Connelly in the home goal.

Alieu Faye stuck the winner late on. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

The hosts also had to play 35 minutes of the second half with ten men following Dylan Forrest's dismissal after he picked up a second booking.

"We went through the wringer," Horn admitted afterwards. "But I thought over the piece we deserved to get the result. Obviously, it comes really late but it's a massive goal and it give us a lift. I'm really proud of the players as they kept on going right until the end. It's been a difficult time, there's no doubt about it, but they've worked incredibly hard and shown a real team spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a massive three points because we had an incredible support down with us. The diversions made it a very long journey so the backing they gave the players was phenomenal. It's great to see them keep getting behind us. I've had to come out and face up to some poor results so it's nice to come out with a wee smile on my face.

"Big Alieu has played the last couple of games so he was maybe a wee bit disappointed he didn't start the game. But he's scored goals at lower league level and he's shown with the winner just being in and around the box he gets a wee toe-poke home.

"It can be difficult coming into a new club, particularly with the position we find ourselves in, so they're trying to integrate and give us a lift at the same time."