Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are aiming to secure all three points on Saturday at Ainslie Park

The Saughton club survived dropping down to the First Division two weeks after their league campaign had ended all thanks to Tranent’s promotion to the Lowland League following their pyramid play-off win over Darvel.

Ahead of hosting Hill of Beath at Ainslie Park tomorrow, who sit a point behind them in third bottom, Harding is well aware of the importance of picking up victories sooner rather than later.

“I think both teams will look at it as being an important game,” said Harding. “I know it is still early in the season, but you can’t help but think even after two or three games, you want to be as high in the league as you possibly you can.

“Whenever you play against a team that is either a couple below you or a couple above you, you always want to get that victory against clubs closest to you.

“We need to get that level of consistency; we just need to go on a run of games. I do believe, if we get two or three wins in a row, we will get that confidence and that bit momentum.

“Without Tranent we would have been relegated last season, and we don’t want to be in that position again.

“That starts now, not a scramble with eight games to go, we would love to be in a position early doors where we are safe. We always look for progression each session, so we want that this season.

“We’ve not had the greatest of starts, but we’ve not been anywhere near as bad as we were at the start of last season, we were horrendous.

“What we’ve lacked is a little bit of being streetwise and that know how to be able to see a game out. We are ever so slowly trying to get our full squad back from injury.”