Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale looking to make the most of second chance in Scottish Cup

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale have a place in the Scottish Cup second round in their sights.

The Saughton outfit came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 with Lowland League side Edinburgh University in the first round at Ainslie Park on Sunday and face a replay away to the students at Peffermill tomorrow, with a trip to Dunbar United awaiting the victors in round two.

“At half-time I was disappointed. I thought we started very well for the first five or ten minutes, and we probably should have been ahead,” said Harding. “We missed a few chances, and then they scored two goals, and they were poor goals to concede. We did well to get ourselves back in the tie in the second half, we showed great character. To still be in the cup, I’m delighted.

“If you are 2-0 up at half-time and end up drawing 2-2, it does feel like a defeat. They’ll be kicking themselves that they didn’t see the game out, I’ve been in that position many times before and you walk off the pitch and you are raging. Going into the replay, we finished the game stronger but at the end of the day it’s a completely fresh game.

“We’ve made it hard for ourselves recently – in the last five games I think we’ve went behind in four of them. From the off we need to be a bit more ruthless and take the game by the scruff of the neck. We need to have a bit more self-belief going into the start of games and we would probably have more success.”

Elsewhere, Newtongrange Star are on the road to Dumfries as they do it all again with Dalbeattie Star after a 1-1 draw at New Victoria Park last week. A home tie against Highland League outfit Rothes is the reward for the winners. At Millfield Park, Haddington Athletic host Deveronvale in their replay after drawing 2-2 in Banff last weekend, with Brechin City entertaining the side who manage to prevail next month.

