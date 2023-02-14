The Forthbank men struck as early as the third minute in Midlothian, former Hearts attacker Dale Carrick pouncing on a rebound to volley home into the net.

Kevin Smith equalised for Robbie Horn's men with little more than eight minutes remaining as the experienced striker headed in from a corner.

However, Greig Spence won it for Albion with 87 minutes on the clock to leave Rose bottom of the standings.

Bonnyrigg Rose striker Kevin Smith had levelled the match. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Horn had elected to go with the same XI that picked up all three points on the road at Stranraer on Saturday, matchwinner Alieu Faye having to settle for a place on the bench.

Rose's Achilles heel recently has been conceding early on and this again proved their downfall as Paddy Martin initially saved a Danny Deholm effort only for Carrick to react quickest to lash the ball high into the net from close range.

The hosts were handed a reprieve when Carrick saw his second-half spot-kick tipped onto the post by Martin, and that provided all the inspiration for Rose to go and claim an equaliser, Smith, who had only been on the park eight minutes, coming to the rescue with a fine header that looked to have salvaged at least a point.

But it wasn't to be as the Binos wrapped up the points with Spence's simple finish.