Abi Harrison rescues Hibs with ‘best cross I have ever hit!’

A stoppage-time equaliser from Abi Harrison rescued a point for Hibs Ladies in their SWPL 1 top-of-the-table clash with league champions Glasgow City. With just seconds to spare and City 2-1 in front at Ainslie Park,

Harrison’s cross-cum-shot completely deceived goalkeeper Lee Alexander and looped into the net.

The hosts had taken a 16th-minute lead through Jamie Lee Napier but City restored parity five minutes later when Kirsty Smith was judged to have taken out Leanne Crichton, and Leanne Ross duly converted the resulting spot-kick.

Donna Paterson’s late strike looked to have snatched all three points for the visitors but Harrison had other ideas.

Celtic, who have played a game more than their rivals, sit top with City and Hibs just a point behind in second and third respectively.

“I think we let ourselves down in the first half and we know we can play better than that,” Harrison said afterwards. “I think we proved ourselves in the second half and were a lot better.

“I would love to be able to say it was a shot but it’s the best cross I’ve ever hit! It was a relief for everyone to see it hit the net.”

Elsewhere, Spartans Women picked up their first three points of the season after a 2-0 victory at Forfar Farmington. Alana Marshall and Kaela McDonald were on target for Paul Greig’s side.

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, Hearts edged out Central Girls Academy 4-3 but Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale lost 4-0 at Aberdeen.