Amateurs: Edinburgh Harps and Barca Milton into RJM third round

Edinburgh Harps maintained their impressive start to the season as they eased aside Stirling-based Beechwood Albion 5-1 to make it through to the third round of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup.

Harps, who are riding high in their Lothian West league, proved to be too strong for their travelling opponents on the synthetic surface at Broughton High School.

The home side made the breakthrough after 20 minutes when Scott Gardner leaped to head in Kurt Priestley’s cross.

Harps continued to look the more likelier to add to their lead, and did so not long after the half-time break when John Shaw netted his first goal for the club from another pinpoint Priestley cross.

That sparked visitors Albion into action, who responded immediately with a goal of their own.

Harps quickly established their authority on the tie, though, as Ryan Hamill notched a quick-fire double, before he competed his hat-trick after a flowing move down the left flank.

Barca Milton 97 also hit five against Raploch Hearts as they won 5-2 to make it into the hat for the third round.

Neil Waterson’s first-half effort had Barca ahead at the break. The visitors responded with a goal of their own midway through the second half, before Jason Watson struck from long range.

Raploch levelled once again, but a double from striker Charlie Adams thanks to super-sub Andrew Donaldson, who also netted himself, added gloss to the scoreline.

Meadowbank bounced back from their Challenge Cup quarter-final exit to Salvesen as they dominated in a 4-1 home victory over Premier League club Edinburgh South Vics.

Marc McGregor netted on the rebound after seeing his initial shot saved for the opener, before Vics hit back.

Ross Grant volleyed in via a slight deflection off Ross Stenhouse to restore Meadowbank’s lead before half-time and a second half double from Paul Martin completed the win.

Waverley Athletic edged out Dalkeith Thistle CFC 5-3 in Lothian East action after coming back from a two goal deficit.

Sean McKenna pulled a goal back before the break, only for Dalkeith to make it 3-1. There was no stopping Waverley in the second half with the wind behind them, however, as a Jonny Kelly double and Craig McIntyre effort made it 4-3. McKenna struck a late penalty to complete a stunning turnaround.