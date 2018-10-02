Amateurs: Wallyford Bluebell continue to blossom

New LEAFA club Wallyford Bluebell continued their impressive start to the season as they crushed Niddrie Star 7-0 in Sunday’s Division 1 to make it three wins from four in the league.

Striker Jordon Burrows notched a hat-trick for the Bluebell at Fisherrow, but it was his strike partner Jack Moffat who fired the home side ahead after ten minutes with Burrows supplying the assist.

Moffat scored his second from close range after a stunning team move which started from inside their own half and ended with wide-man Kieran Ferns teeing him up at the back post.

Niddrie had a man sent-off before the interval as Moffat was wiped out when he went through on goal and looked set to secure his treble.

Burrows grabbed his first of the afternoon after he was played in by Jake Moyes, before Corey Hook secured his first goal for the club to make it 4-0.

Bluebell weren’t about to go easy on their opponents as they continued to dominate, Burrows netting his second and third of the day, with the latter from the penalty spot.

Gary Scott-Learmonth saved the best for last as he nutmegged his marker on the byeline and cut inside and to fire an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

North Merchiston Vale edged an 11-goal thriller 6-5 away to Edinburgh Harps in the first round of the Centenary Cup.

Luke Leiper hit a hat-trick for the visitors in a crazy afternoon at the Royal High School. He netted Vale’s first with a 25-yard strike, and Alan Bannon then doubled their lead.

Ryan Hamill pulled a goal back for Harps and they soon equalised through John McClearly, only for Leiper to put North Merchiston back in front.

Incredibly, it was 4-3 to the home side at the interval with Scott Gardner and an own goal meaning Vale, who had Robbie Armstrong sent off just before the break, were behind for the first time.

Paddy Kelly netted from range to bring Vale level and they turned it around to 6-4 thanks to an own goal and Leiper’s third. Jonny Cosgrove pulled one back for Harps to cap a thrilling afternoon.

Sunday Morning Division 1 champions Edinburgh Caledonian continued their fine defence of the league title with a 4-1 defeat of Broxburn AFC.

Striker Chris Jones continued his incredible scoring form with all four goals for Caley, taking his tally for the season to an eye-watering 21 in just eight games. A big money move could be in the pipeline.