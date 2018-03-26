Bo’ness boss rages as late penalty dumps them out of Junior Cup

Raging Bo’ness United manager Steve Kerrigan hit out at the controversial award of a late penalty as his team crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals at Hurlford United.

Referee Stephen Brown gave the hosts an injury-time spot-kick after an apparent push in the Bo’ness penalty box. Veteran striker Mark Roberts converted from 12 yards to give Hurlford the 2-1 win after Allan Jenkins had cancelled out Stuart Hunter’s opener for the visitors.

It was a tough ending for the BUs, who drew 2-2 with Hurlford at Newton Park seven days prior to this clash and had genuine belief that they could win the replay at Blair Park.

“I’ve got to restrain myself with what I say because I could be in trouble if I say what I feel inside,” said Kerrigan.

“Over the 180 minutes we have played against Hurlford, we were the better team until the referee awards a penalty in injury time after denying us two claims in the first half.

“It beggars belief that he gave them a penalty so late in the game. We were winning comfortably, but they had to come out and attack us. We were expecting that, but the penalty decision so late was very soft against our claims in the first half.”

The match itself was a tight game, with Bo’ness in control without putting a lot of pressure on the Hurlford goal. However, they made the breakthrough through Hunter when he powered home a header from a Calum Scott free-kick in the 68th minute.

Hurlford fought back and equalised with a strike from Jenkins with five minutes remaining before Roberts’ late winner in stoppage time.

In the Super League, leaders Penicuik relinquished top spot to Bonnyrigg after losing 2-1 at Jeanfield Swifts. Les Deans and Rhys Davies put the Perth club ahead but an own goal from Mark Mitchell gave Penicuik some hope.

Broxburn came from behind three times in an entertaining match at home to Sauchie to earn a point in a 4-4 draw, with Kieron Anderson and Zander Miller both netting doubles for Albyn Park side. However, it was a bad day for Newtongrange Star after they lost 2-0 at home to Broughty Athletic.

Premier League leaders Musselburgh blew a two-goal lead at Glenrothes to draw 2-2 after a Mathu King strike and an own goal had put them in a promising position.