Bo’ness learn opponents for Junior Cup quarter-final tie

Will Snowdon scored twice for Bo'ness against Kilbirnie Ladeside in the last round
Will Snowdon scored twice for Bo'ness against Kilbirnie Ladeside in the last round
Share this article
0
Have your say

Bo’ness United will host Hurlford United in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup as they continue their bid to bring the old trophy back to Newtown Park for the first time since 1984.

Stevie Kerrigan’s men will entertain the 2014 winners next month after they defeated Hurlford’s league rivals Kilburnie Ladeside 3-0 in Ayrshire last Saturday thanks to a double from Will Snowdon and a goal from Stuart Hunter.

Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final draw: Yoker or Wishaw or Forth Wanderers v Kirkintilloch Rob Roy; Beith Juniors v Lochee  United; Carnoustie Panmure v Auchinleck Talbot; Bo’ness United v Hurlford United (ties to be played on Saturday, March 17).