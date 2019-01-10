Calvin Shand leaves post as manager of Musselburgh Athletic

Calvin Shand has resigned from his position as manager of Musselburgh Athletic.

Shand, who quit the Olivebank outfit at the end of last season but swiftly returned less than three weeks later following changes to the club’s structure, led Burgh to the Premier League title in their final campaign in the East Juniors.

It is understood 35-year-old Shand – who first took the post in 2016 – has resigned due to personal and family reasons. He leaves Musselburgh in a healthy position in the East of Scotland League, sitting third in Conference A.

Musselburgh chairman Karl Cleghorn said in a club statement: “The manager informed me that he felt it was time in his life and career to make a change and he has after much thought and consideration, for his own personal and family reasons, decided to terminate his time with Musselburgh Athletic.

“He has been a most loyal and faithful servant to the club and will always be known and revered as a hero to us all. His record speaks for itself and we have all enjoyed some fantastic moments under his stewardship. I thank him most sincerely for the (large) part he has played in our resurgence.”

Shand’s assistant Kevin McDonald and player-coach Ryan McGurk have taken temporary charge of team matters.