Clock ticking for Whitehill Welfare – but Kieran Somerville retains hope

Kieran Somerville concedes it will be a tough task for Whitehill Welfare to avoid finishing clear of the drop zone now with just seven games left to preserve their Lowland League status.

The attacking midfielder, pictured, has been a shining light for Ian Little’s side in a largely abysmal season to date, which has generated only one domestic win and five draws – that victory coming at the start of September.

The Rosewell outfit are in drastic need of a quick change in fortunes after their diminishing survival hopes suffered another blow against fellow strugglers Stirling University last weekend.

Somerville is adamant they haven’t given up hope of catching second-bottom Dalbeattie Star, who remain five points clear but with two vital games in hand.

The 20-year-old believes securing maximum points from tomorrow’s “make-or-break” encounter with Vale of Leithen at Ferguson Park is crucial in their battle against relegation.

“Every game from now on is a must-win,” stated the former Livingston under-20 and Arniston Rangers player.

“The table certainly doesn’t make for good reading and we’ve got Kelty Hearts still to play so we need to start putting some points on the board, starting against Vale tomorrow.

“There’s no doubt we have to take maximum points. The boys need to keep fighting hard for each other, which is all we can do now and hope we can close the gap on Dalbeattie.

“It’s definitely possible. They lost again at home during the week (a 2-1 defeat by Edusport), but we can’t rely on them slipping up, we need to approach every game now with a winning mentally.

“We’ve taken the lead in a few games lately, but then just seem to panic, and we’ve conceded a lot of goals in the final ten minutes of games.

“However, our recent performances have been much more encouraging, we just need to make sure we stay focused for the full 90 minutes.

“Ian (Little) has us well organised and has brought in a lot of experienced players to help the squad; that bit of quality is what we’ve been lacking this season.

“We played Vale at home a few months ago and were 2-1 up in a game that we should definitely have won, but they’ll know beating us on Saturday could mean they’re safe for another season.”

Injury-plagued skipper Scott Lucas departed the club earlier this week in order to pursue other options within the game and Somerville reckons he will be a massive loss to the dressing-room, admitting: “On and off the pitch, Scotty has always been a very good role model.

“Personally, I think it’s a huge void to fill because he was the club captain and a big voice on the pitch. He was always very positive, telling us to keep our heads high and never give up.

“We’ll find out over the next few weeks whether losing him has a real impact or not but it’s time for every player to step up in his absence.

“I’d be really worried if we weren’t creating chances but it’s the fact that we’re not turning them into goals is the main problem.”

Elsewhere, Civil Service Strollers can consolidate their place among the top-six with another positive result against East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire.

Gary Jardine’s side remain the only team to have beaten the league leaders this term; a 3-1 victory last October.

Edinburgh University will look to halt their lacklustre form against BSC Glasgow at East Peffermill, while Spartans make the long journey to Galabank to face Edusport Academy.