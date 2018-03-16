East of Scotland: Ground-sharers clash on Groundhop Weekend

City bragging rights are up for grabs tomorrow as Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale host Tynecastle at Saughton Enclosure on the East of Scotland League’s ‘Groundhop Weekend’.

Raymond Carr’s Thistle were due to play Vale of Leithen in the semi-finals of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup on Wednesday night but Saughton was again declared unplayable. Both Lothian and Tynie, who ground-share, have games on hand on the teams above them and will be keen for this one to get the go-ahead. The match kicks off at 7.45pm as start times are staggered across the weekend in a bid to boost attendances.

Meanwhile, Paul Riley and Jack Lynch take their Preston Athletic squad over the Forth to play Burntisland Shipyard (11.00am). With this season’s title now a two-horse race between Lothian and Kelty Hearts, the best the Panners can hope for is a third-place finish.

Elsewhere, Heriot-Watt University and Leith Athletic go head-to-head at Oriam (5.00pm). The students have been idle for the past three weeks and will be ready to kick on as they bid to secure a place in the league’s top four. Leith succumbed to their third defeat of the season as they were beaten by reigning champions Lothian 3-1 last weekend.

However, joint-manager Steve Chalmers was encouraged by his side’s application and will fancy his players to get back on track at Riccarton.