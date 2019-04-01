East of Scotland: Penicuik glad to make point | Musselburgh stunned | Linlithgow keep up chase

Penicuik relinquished their lead at the top of Conference A but co-manager Tony Begg believes the point salvaged from their 1-1 home draw with Dunbar United could prove vital come the end of the season.

Kyle Sampson grabbed a late equaliser against a solid Dunbar outfit. Meanwhile, Hill of Beath’s 7-0 win at Arniston took them top on goal difference.

Penicuik, though, have a game in hand over the Fifers and Begg insisted: “Some players dropped their standards and that made it hard for us to get anything out of the game. It looks like two dropped points but, in this league, every point is massive. It could be the difference between winning or losing the title. We overworked the ball and Dunbar were very strong at the back. I have to give our players credit, though, for the way they never gave up.”

Dunbar had taken the lead with a powerful header from Kieron Ingram in the 85th minute. That goal looked to have won the game for the visitors but only three minutes later substitute Sampson’s wonder goal pulled Penicuik level.

Elsewhere in Conference A, a fast-improving Coldstream shocked Musselburgh with a 3-1 home win. Buster Briggs opened Coldstream’s account with Matt Corfield adding a second. Conor Thomson pulled a goal back for Mussy but Kris Dixon ensured the home side took all three points.

Leith beat Easthouses 2-1 with goals by Dan Garvey and Kyle Mitchell.

Linlithgow kept the pressure on Conference C leaders Broxburn by beating Jeanfield 3-2 in a match played at 8.00pm as Groundhop UK came to the East of Scotland League. The visitors took an early lead but a double from Roddy MacLennan put Rose ahead at the break. Jeanfield equalised but a penalty from Tommy Coyne eased Lithgae over the line.

In Conference B, Bo’ness maintained gaffer Max Christie’s unbeaten start with a 2-0 win over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Saughton. Goals from Chris Donnelly and substitute Fraser Keast settled the match in the visitors’ favour.