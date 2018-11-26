East of Scotland wrap: Bonnyrigg Rose show mettle | Penicuik keep up form

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn was impressed by his team’s character after they fought back from behind to defeat Crossgates Primrose 2-1 in Conference B of the East of Scotland League.

The Fifers took the lead at New Dundas Park through Scott Lawrie, but goals from Kyle Wilson and Kieron McGachie gave Horn his first home win since returning to the club.

“It was good to give the supporters a win on my first home game since coming back, but it was a tough one for us,” said Horn.

“We had to work hard to get that win. The lads had to dig deep after going behind to a great strike from them, but once we got the equaliser I thought we would go on and get a result.

“This was the hardest game we’ve played in a while because they have improved a lot with good players in their line up.”

Bonnyrigg started the match well, but in a crazy two-minute spell Crossgates hit the woodwork twice before finally getting the break through they wanted with a superb eighth-minute strike from distance by Lawrie.

Grant Henderson was at his best to stop great efforts from McGachie and Wilson before he was eventually beaten with a powerful volley from Wilson on 25 minutes to level the game.

The pressure was relentless as the Rose pummelled the visiting defence. They got their rewards in the 40th minute as McGachie turned his marker in the box and fired home from six yards.

Conference A leaders Penicuik faced a testing match away to Dunbar, but took all three points after a 4-0 win.

Dunbar were without several key players, but they had a couple of strong penalty claims turned down. On the scoresheet for the visitors were Wayne McIntosh, Lumbert Kataleza, Dean Crabbe and an own goal from Darren Handling.

In Conference C, Broxburn claimed top spot again after a 4-0 win at home to Craigroyston.

First-half goals from Nicky Locke and Chris Townsley settled the nerves. Greg Binnie and Scott Richardson finished the scoring in the second half.

There were high-scoring goals elsewhere as Newtongrange Star notched an 8-1 win against Arniston Rangers, Musselburgh beat Peebles Rovers 6-1, and Haddington defeated Tynecastle 7-0.