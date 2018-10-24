Edinburgh youth football: Spartans Under-16s go nap but Loanhead 14s lose out

An inspired second-half performance helped Spartans Youth Under-16s defeat Salvesen 5-1 at a blustery Forrester High.

Salvesen were the first to get on the scoreboard when Charlie Thomson found himself through on goal and made no mistake striking the ball past the goalkeeper.

Spartans Youth played a good passing game. Ben Dorricott slipped the ball through to Connor Main on the left. He breezed past a defender, cutting in from the by-line and drilled it into the opposite corner to level the score.

Thomas Cowie thought he had snatched the lead for Salvesen before the break, but his shot hit off the underside of the bar and bounced on the line before coming back out.

At half time the even score reflected both teams’ struggle for superiority.

In the 55th minute Main found a yard of space in the box, connected with a ball whipped in from the left and headed in off the underside of the bar.

Five minutes later Jack Thrumble found himself in the right place to nick in front of the keeper and tap in from a rebound.

Findlay Boyes rifled a shot in to take the score to 4-1. He was again on the scoresheet moments later as he was brought down in the box, but got up to pick out the bottom corner from the resulting penalty.

Though Salvesen put up a good fight, late dominance from Spartans Youth proved too much.

Kelso Under-14s sealed a narrow victory against Loanhead.

Loanhead took the lead inside two minutes with a tidy finish from Jack Peacock, but on the ten-minute mark Kelso equalised when Sam Wood converted directly from a corner.

Kelso took the lead as Josh Coulter ran the length of the park and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Kieran Burns to head home, taking the score to 2-1.

The second half was end-to-end action, but with both keepers in fine form there were no further goals.

Cramond Under-14s came out deserved winners in their 4-1 win over Currie.

Toby Grainger opened the scoring for Cramond and a second followed before the break when striker Walton showed off some skill before finding the back of the net.

In the second half Cramond kept the pressure on through a midfield trio of Sam Maginnis, Ryan Snitjer and Michael Leslie, eventually forcing an own goal.

An impressive debut from Archie McDougall nullified every threat, but Currie did manage a consolation through a beautiful free-kick that sailed over the keepers head.

Conall Stewart wrapped up the score with a low header in the dying stages of the game.

Civil Service Strollers overcame Longniddry Villa Colts 3-2.

Strollers took the lead through an Adam Smith free-kick and doubled their advantage after Marc Shortel turned away from a defender on the edge of the box and dispatched.

Longniddry pulled one back before the break from a corner.

The second half was an even contest with a lot of the play happening on the wings as both teams tried to create.

Shortel restored Strollers’ two-goal lead with 15 minutes to go, firing across the keeper into the bottom right.

Some relaxed defending gave Longniddry another and hope for something more, but the visitors managed to see the game out.