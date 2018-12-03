Football Nation Cup: Tranent take it the Max; Bonnyrigg hit seven; Spartans edge Star

Tranent boss Max Christie heaped praise on his players – including 17-year-old Brad Barrett – after they beat Bo’ness 2-1 in the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

It was a terrific cup tie which saw both teams finish with ten men. Tranent manager Max Christie was thrilled with his team’s performance. He said: “We had a 17-year-old, Brad Barrett, playing up front and he was great. Sinky Inglis in goal kept them out while everyone did a terrific job against one of the best teams in the league.”

Teenager Barrett was delighted with his contribution, saying: “It was always going to be tough against Bo’ness but I think I did the job the boss wanted me to do. I want to concentrate now on playing every week and getting in amongst the goals.”

Tranent opened the scoring with a superb goal from Kane Paterson – his 29th of the season – who terrorised the visiting defence all afternoon with his pace.

Tranent’s Ben Miller was sent off for conceding a penalty but Will Snowdon missed from the spot. Marty Wright did equalise only for the referee to award the home side a penalty minutes later, Kenny Fisher scoring to restore Tranent’s lead. The ten men of Tranent survived an onslaught, with Inglis outstanding, while Bo’ness had Ross Campbell sent off in injury time.

Elsewhere in the Cup, Kelty beat Whitehill Welfare 4-0 while Civil Service Strollers lost 3-0 at home to Jeanfield.

Bonnyrigg faced Fife side Oakley and beat them 7-2. Alan Horne opened their account with a rare goal with Lee Currie scoring twice to take them in three up at the break. A Fraser own goal brought the fourth before Keith Lough and Louis Swanson took their tally to six. McAteer pulled a goal back for Oakley but Neil Martyniuk scored Rose’s seventh. Murray added a second for the visitors near the end.

On Friday night, Spartans beat Newtongrange 3-2. Blair Atkinson gave Spartans the lead with Jamie Dishington adding a second. George Hunter grabbed a double for Star to draw level before Atkinson scored again for the hosts.