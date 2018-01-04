Hearts cup winner Ian Black signs for junior side Tranent

Tranent Juniors have announced the shock signing of former Hearts midfielder Ian Black until the end of the season.

In a major coup for the Premier League outfit, 32-year-old Black, who lifted the Scottish Cup with boyhood heroes Hearts in 2012, has joined his hometown club.

The Evening News understands it was Black, who only joined English non-league side Chorley in October after spells with Rangers and Blackpool following his Tynecastle exit, approached the club with his wish to move back to Scotland.

Black told the club’s website: “Playing for my local Junior team is something that has excited me for a long time. After speaking to the gaffer [Max Christie] his passion and plans for the club - I know I’m making the right choice. The game has been good to me and I want to help Tranent achieve their vision, I won’t be coming here to take my foot off the gas.

“I am hungry to be a success at Tranent. There’s no hiding place at your home club and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get started.”

Black is available for Tranent’s East Lothian derby with Dunbar United on Saturday (kick-off 1.45) at Foresters Park).