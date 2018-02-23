Hearts looking to shock Hibs in SWPL Cup clash

Striker Ashley Carse insists Hearts will look to make home advantage count when Capital rivals Hibs Ladies visit Kings Park, Dalkeith on Sunday on SWPL Cup first-round duty (kick-off 2pm).

The Jambos have started the new SWPL 2 season well having taken four points from their opening two matches but Carse appreciates this weekend’s opponents, the League Cup and Scottish Cup holders, represents a formidable test.

However, the 26-year-old insists Kevin Milne’s side will have to earn their place in the next round.

“It’s always nice to get a home draw in the cup because in the past when we’ve played Hibs it’s always been away,” Carse said. “Nobody really likes coming to Kings Park so we’ll welcome that challenge.

“We’re really looking forward to it. We’ve prepared well all week but we know we’re facing a side from the league above and one of the top sides in the country.

“We’ve had a good start to the season so we’ll look to build on it. We’ve just got to try and match them and try and exploit their weaknesses. We’ll be giving everything to try and get the right result. We know they’ve got a few injuries so that might play to our advantage as well.”

Hibs have won both of their SWPL 1 matches and sit joint-top of the division alongside reigning champions Glasgow City.

Elsewhere in the cup, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale welcome city rivals Spartans Women to Peffermill on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm).