Hearts’ Rachel Walkingshaw has spring in step after latest award

Rachel Walkingshaw will go into tomorrow’s Scottish Building Society’s SWPL 2 clash against St Johnstone with an extra spring in her step.

The 24-year-old Hearts Women midfielder was this week named the SWPL’s player of the month for February – the first ever Jambo to win the accolade.

The Jambos currently lead the way in SWPL 2 having won their opening two fixtures, with Walkingshaw scoring in the 2-1 win at Hamilton. However, they suffered a setback last week in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United and will be looking to get back on track at Oriam this weekend.

“To be nominated was really unexpected so I’m really delighted to have won,” Walkingshaw said. “The team has had a good start to the season and it has been a good one for me personally. I’m a bit of a confidence player so this has given me a huge boost going forward. We had a good pre-season and that’s all down to the rest of the girls too.

“Last weekend was disappointing because we know we can do a lot better. Tomorrow is a big game and one we have to win if we’re going to be title contenders this season.”

Elsewhere bottom-of-the-table Hutchison Vale face a difficult trip to Hamilton Accies looking for their first points of the season.

Meanwhile in SWPL 1, Hibs Ladies welcome Rangers to Ainslie Park and Spartans Women travel to Ochilview where hosts Stirling University await.