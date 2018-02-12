Hibs Ladies boss hails duo as players called into Scotland squad

Hibs Ladies head coach Kevin Milne singled out praise for goalscorers Katey Turner and Lia Tweedie as the Capital side got their SWPL 1 campaign off to a flyer with a 3-0 defeat of city rivals Spartans Women.

After a goalless first half at Ainslie Park, Hibs cranked up the pressure and their patience was rewarded when Turner, who had replaced Abi Harrison at the interval, fired the hosts ahead on the hour mark. The substitute added a second nine minutes later before Tweedie capped off a fine afternoon for the League and Scottish Cup winners.

“Katey lit up the whole game. If you look at her goals, the technique and finish for her first was just incredible,” Milne said. “I’m delighted for her as she never got any game time in last weekend’s friendly [at Stirling]. Lia has also worked really hard over pre-season and is doing extra sessions to get herself fit and strong. That’s her first 90 minutes in a while and she did exceptionally well.”

On the 90 minutes itself, Milne added: “Spartans were difficult to break down. Even though it was 0-0 at the break, I just told the girls to be patient and keep doing the things we were doing and it would come. It was always going to be difficult against them because Paul [Greig] has got them working well.”

In SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale and Hearts drew 1-1 at Peffermill.

Meanwhile, Hibs Ladies quartet Jenna Fife, Kirsty Smith, Rachel McLauchlan and Lucy Graham have been called up to the Scotland squad for next month’s friendly double header against New Zealand in Murcia, Spain.