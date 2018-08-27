Hibs Ladies ‘go hell for leather’ in goal-difference quest against Celtic

Abi Harrison admits Hibs Ladies have goal difference on their minds after a devastating second-half display helped them defeat Celtic 7-2 at Ainslie Park.

Grant Scott’s team are still tied at the top with champions Glasgow City in SWPL 1 on 44 points. However, Hibs’ goal difference is +49, while City’s is +50, although the Capital outfit have scored more goals.

Therefore, Hibs’ five-goal second-half salvo was welcome in the race for the title. With the score tied at 2-2 at half-time – Harrison’s brace cancelled out by two Celtic strikes – Hibs went for the jugular as Harrison bagged another two goals along with strikes from Emma Brownlie, Siobhan Henderson and a stunning effort from Jamie-Lee Napier.

“Overall I think we can be happy with the performance,” said Harrison. “We know it’s tight at the top of the table, so it could come down to goal difference. We just need to go hell for leather. We don’t change for any side and we certainly don’t fear anyone.”

Elsewhere, Michaela Mcalonie’s free-kick gave Spartans Women all three points in a 1-0 win over Rangers at New Tinto Park. Debbi McCulloch’s players leapfrog Hamilton Accies, who drop to the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale were beaten 5-1 by Motherwell at Peffermill. The North Lanarkshire side were crowned league champions and promotion to SWPL 1 next season as a result of their victory.

Hearts are up to third after their 3-0 win over Glasgow Girls as Stacey Hutchison, Jenny Smith and Danni Pagliarulo netted for the Jambos.