History not a factor as Hibs Ladies face Glasgow in Cup semi

Hibs Ladies boss Grant Scott believes his team’s recent dominance won’t have much bearing on tomorrow’s SSE Scottish Cup semi-final against Glasgow City.

The SWPL 1’s top two meet at Forthbank Stadium, Stirling (noon kick-off), vying for a place in next month’s showpiece final at Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium.

Hibs, the holders, have had the better of their rivals, winning five out of the past six cup competitions and defeating City in both the 2016 and 2017 Scottish Cup finals.

However, Scott insists his players are focusing solely on the task in front of them.

“It helps (the history) only a tiny part,” he said.

“There are so many different things that can happen in the match between two good sides. We’ve absolute respect for City and they have just as much experience. The recent record is nice to have but it doesn’t count for anything. We’ll treat the game as it is comes.

“I think league position will tell you that we’re the two best teams in the country. It’s going to be a great match that we’re looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, the second semi-final sees Spartans Women up against SWPL 2 league champions Motherwell (4pm kick-off).

The Ainslie Park outfit secured their top-flight safety almost a fortnight ago and head coach Debbi McCulloch would love to see her players’ efforts rewarded with a place in the final.

“The players have really turned things around this season. Our safety in SWPL 1 is now secured but, for me, I want to push on and I want us to get into the final,” McCulloch explained.

“The girls have created that environment and atmosphere. They’ve been so positive. I know they want to go one step further and get to the final.

“We’ve had Motherwell watched several occasions since the draw was made. We know a lot about them, individually and collectively as a team. They’ve got a real threat up top, a strong battling midfield but we have similar threats.

“I think it’ll be a close game and a very entertaining one.”