Juniors round-up: Bonnyrigg thrash Broughty | Pumphy win South Division

Kerr Young revelled in Bonnyrigg Rose’s 5-0 demolition of Broughty Athletic on his 100th appearance for the club.

First-half goals from Neil Martynuik, Dean Brett, Kieron McGachie and a Kyle Wilson double gave Rose a straightforward triumph, which was made all the sweeter by their Super League title rivals Linlithgow losing to Bo’ness.

“It was a really good result for us with Linlithgow dropping points, but on this special day for me it’s another three points towards the title,” said central defender Young.

“That’s the second week on the bounce we’ve had the job done in the first half. It was a stroll in the park for the last 45 minutes because it was always going to be difficult for any side to come from five down.

“Bo’ness did us a favour today, but we go there on Wednesday and it will be a tough one. We’ve been accepted for the East of Scotland League, but we have unfinished business in the Super League first.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Broxburn were held to a 2-2 draw at Kennoway, but still maintain their fourth spot in the table. Their goals came from Scott Richards and Kieron Anderson. Newtongrange fought out a seven-goal thriller but lost 4-3 away to Lochee.

Congratulations are due to Pumpherston Juniors, who won the South Division title despite losing 4-3 at home to Lochgelly. It’s been a huge task for manager Craig Martin and his players after coming close last season. It’s been many years since Pumpherston won silverware, which makes it even more rewarding.

In the Premier League, leaders Musselburgh now only need one more win from their last four games to win the title after drawing 1-1 at Thornton, Steve McDonald grabbing the vital equaliser. Chasing side Fauldhouse had a good 2-1 win away to Downfield, while Haddington maintained their push for promotion with a 4-2 win at Kirriemuir.

In the Fife and Lothians Cup, Penicuik had to work very hard to overcome a plucky Harthill side in a 3-2 win. On the scoresheet for Penicuik were Andy Forbes, Aaron Sommerville and Callum Connolly, while Craig Johnston bagged a double for the visitors.