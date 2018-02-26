Juniors round-up: Musselburgh 15 points clear; Broxburn stun Bonnyrigg

Mathu King was delighted to mark ten years with Musselburgh Athletic by helping his club claim a 3-0 home win over second-placed Haddington which extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 15 points.

King, who has scored 141 goals for the Olivebank outfit, is determined to get his team back into the top flight.

He said: “I’ve had a great time at Musselburgh in my two spells here, winning promotion, getting to a Scottish Cup Final and scoring a lot of goals.

“This was a good win for us (over Haddington) and we’re still on track to bounce back up to the Super League because we feel we are a Super League side.

“That was our target at the start of the season and we won’t be happy until we achieve that. This is a lovely club to play for with great supporters so it’s been a huge pleasure to play here.”

There was little between the sides on Saturday but, while Haddington lacked a killer instinct up front, Musselburgh were able to convert the chances that fell their way.

Steven McDonald headed Mussy in front before John McManus made it two, also with his head. Both sides had chances to score in the second half but again it was Mussy who took theirs when Conor Thomson hit their third with a well-taken free kick to complete the scoring.

In the Super League, leaders Bonnyrigg were stunned by a 3-1 defeat at in-form Broxburn. Gordon Donaldson and Kieran Anderson gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break with Alexander Miller adding a third before Neil Martynuik pulled a consolation back for Bonnyrigg.

Newtongrange had a good 4-0 win at Forfar West End with a double from new signing George Hunter. Dale O’Hara and Ryan Porteous got one apiece.

In the Premier League, Dunbar enjoyed a fine 3-2 win at home to Bathgate with Fraser McLaren scoring a hat-trick in the first half. Reece Boyle and Stewart McLeod pulled goals back for the visitors but they couldn’t get a leveller.

Arniston were held to a 0-0 draw by Thornton, their third draw on the bounce in the league, while Tranent trounced bottom club Kirriemuir 5-1.

In the South Division, a hat-trick from recent signing Andy McQuillan helped leaders Pumpherston to a 6-0 win over Kirkcaldy. Edinburgh United, in second place, had a local Edinburgh derby against Craigroyston and came out on top 3-1, Daniel McKinley scoring a double either side of a Lewis Temple effort.