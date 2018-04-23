Juniors round-up: Penicuik keeper saves day; Bonnyrigg stay on course

Penicuik manager Johnny Harvey hailed Kyle Allison after the goalkeeper’s tremendous penalty save secured a no-scoring draw for his side at home to Carnoustie.

Second-placed Penicuik were up against it after seeing Andy Forbes sent off in the first half and Harvey – later red-carded by the referee himself – was happy with the battling qualities shown by his side.

He said “It took us fifty minutes to get going and by that time we were down to ten men. Kyle Allison, though, had a great afternoon as I would expect from him. He kept us in the game saving the penalty and his overall performance was first class. I try to show my respect to the referees in front of my players as an example but I was sent to the stand for throwing a water bottle to the ground in frustration and that’s hard to explain. But we fight on and take each game at a time.”

Leaders Bonnyrigg grabbed another vital win at home to Hill of Beath with their 2-1 victory keeping them on track for the title. Lee Currie gave Rose a half-time lead with Wayne McIntosh doubling their advantage early in the second period. Denton pulled a goal back for the Fifers but Rose secured the three points.

Bo’ness crushed Kennoway Star 4-1 with a surprise double from Ross Campbell giving them a two-goal lead at the break. Further strikes from Ryan Millar and David Gray gave them an easy afternoon. Newtongrange Star produced the same scoreline as Bo’ness with a 4-1 win at home to Forfar West End, Dale O’Hara grabbing a double. In the Premier League, the race for the title and promotion is also hotting up with Fauldhouse building some momentum. They are only three points behind Haddington in second spot but have three games in hand and could potentially threaten Musselburgh for the title. With Musselburgh on cup duty and Haddington having a free Saturday, Fauldhouse’s trip to Dalkeith was important and they returned home to West Lothian with a 3-1 win under their belts. Although 21 points behind Musselburgh, Fauldhouse do have five games in hand on the leaders.

Dunbar’s promotion hopes suffered a blow with a no-scoring draw at home to St Andrews.

The race for the South Division title looks as good as over after Pumpherston’s 4-0 win at Crossgates left them just three points away from claiming the crown.

Musselburgh lost 2-1 away to Dundonald in the East of Scotland Cup despite a superb goal by Jed Davie.