Juniors round-up: Penicuik top Super League | Linlithgow sparkle

Penicuik took advantage of postponements to Bonnyrigg and Broxburn games and stormed to the top of the Super League with their 50th win in the competition after beating Forfar West End with an Andrew Forbes belter from distance.

In terrible conditions Penicuik adapted well, keeping a clean sheet in the process, and with that Forbes effort opened a gap at the top of the table. Boss Johnny Harvey said: “It was a very good result in the conditions. It was a great strike from Andrew Forbes on his weaker foot as well. We know the other teams may have games in hand and we also know other teams have quality in their squads so it will be difficult for us to stay there but we wanted to finish the season in a better position than last year and we’re on track for that.”

Both teams ended the game with 10 men after McDonald was red-carded for Forfar on the hour mark and Hamilton got his marching orders in injury time.

Meanwhile, at Prestonfield, Linlithgow produced a sparkling second-half performance to overpower a good Dundonald side who gave them problems all afternoon.

The first half was pretty even with Dundonald shading it – and hitting the woodwork in their quest for the opener. However, Linlithgow made the breakthrough just before the half-time whistle via a Tommy Coyne penalty. Linlithgow stepped up a gear at the start of the second half with Gary Thom heading home. Archie Campbell pulled a goal back for the visitors but a Bob Sloan corner flying straight into the net and a Roddy MacLennan dink over the keeper opened up a three-goal gap. Campbell pulled another goal back before a Coyne free-kick was blasted into the net to complete the scoring.

MacLennan, describing his goal, said: “It was a good build-up from deep in our own half and the pace of the move cut straight through the defence. I dinked the ball over the keeper as he came out but overall it was a great team move.

“We had a bad spell but we played some good football in the second half and hopefully we’ll have a good end to the season.”

Rose manager Mark Bradley added: “On our day we can beat any team. We’re out of the Scottish Cup but that’s behind us and we have to concentrate on finishing the season well.”