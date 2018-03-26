Kevin Milne explains his shock resignation as Hibs Ladies boss

Hibs Ladies have been rocked by the resignation of head coach Kevin Milne.

The former Penicuik Athletic assistant only took over the reins from Chris Roberts in October following his predecessor’s decision to accept the role of first-team coach at Women’s Super League outfit Bristol City.

Milne delivered silverware within the first couple of weeks after overseeing a successful defence of the SSE Scottish Cup following a 3-0 wvictory over Glasgow City.

However, his resignation came just minutes after Hibs were drawn against Glasgow City in the semi-finals of the SWPL Cup following Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Rangers, City having triumphed 3-0 over Spartans Women earlier in the day.

Hibs have won every game in both league and cup so far this season but Milne said: “It was a difficult decision as I loved working with the girls. There were a few factors that have made me resign, some of which I’d like to keep to myself. I also don’t think I was getting the best out of the players and it needs a new change of direction. It’s early enough in the season that it shouldn’t affect the girls and with nearly three weeks until the next game, it will give the new manager time to put their ideas across.

“With a new baby coming into my life too, I just don’t think I’d have the time or commitment to do the job justice. It was a fantastic opportunity and I don’t regret taking on the role.”