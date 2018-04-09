Kieran McGachie is Bonnyrigg’s super-sub with stunning overhead kick

Bonnyrigg Rose had to dig deep to overcome a very good Haddington side, but triumphed 5-1 with the help of a double-quick comtribution from substitute striker Kieran McGachie and a wonder-strike from full-back Neil Martyniuk which sealed their passage in this Fife and Lothians Cup third-round tie.

McGachie was delighted with his two goals. “The gaffer has been on at me to score more but that’s the first time I’ve scored two in two minutes after coming on from the bench,” he said. “The first was an overhead kick, Ronaldo style, and the second was an effort come good because I was full of confidence after the first.

“The gaffer is always on to us to score from every position and that’s what happened again today. We had Kerr Young on target again and Neil’s goal was an absolute cracker. We have to give credit to Haddington who were super in the first half, playing good football and they were a real threat to us; they would be a credit to the Super League should they get promotion. It was a good win for us but we still have a lot to play for.”

Haddington opened strongly and pushed the Bonnyrigg defence on to the back foot. Winger Andy Jones forced a good save from Bryan Young as they settled into the game. Bonnyrigg responded though and hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions before they made the breakthrough when Wayne McIntosh crossed for Kyle Wilson to head home at the near post.

Into the second half and Young finished with a fine effort to double Rose’s lead before McGachie was introduced from the bench. He scored his first with an overhead kick and his second when rifling in a solo effort only a couple of minutes later. Rose went 4-0 up again two minutes later and this time it was that wonderful strike from Martyniuk from distance into the top corner. Haddington’s persistence finally paid off when Andy Jones headed home at the near post for a consolation finish.

It looked like Bonnyrigg had won this game very comfortably, but to be fair to Haddington, had they scored first then the result could so easily have been so different.

Haddington player/manager Joe Hamill was disappointed with the result but delighted with the team’s performance.

“Bonnyrigg are an excellent side and we knew it would be an uphill battle to take something from the game but we had a very good hour before their class began to tell,” said Hamill.

“We had the first chance and probably should have scored but even when we went two down I still felt we had a chance. The two goals in two minutes finally won the game for them but they are Super League leaders because they have the class to win games like this. Our players are sitting in the dressing room knowing they gave a good account of themselves so now we have to concentrate on league business.”

Bonnyrigg manager David White said: “They were the better side for the first 45 minutes and we were delighted to go in a goal up at the break. We spoke about things at half-time and I asked them to step up a gear which they did. We created enough chances that we knew we would eventually get more goals. Kieron’s double sealed the game for us but there were good goals from all areas.

“Haddington are a good side and we wish them all the best for the league run in and would welcome them to the Super League if they get there.”

Haddington: Cockburn, Cairney, Tufal, Hamill, Cunningham, Inglis, Hill, Berry, Moffat, Cropley, Jones. Subs: Temple, Torrance, Quinn, Devlin, Alisandratos.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brett, Martyniuk, K Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Stewart, McIntosh, Wilson, Nelson. Subs: Brown, Currie, McGachie, Gray, Andrews.