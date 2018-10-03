Penicuik go top; Linlithgow cruise; Broxburn win again

Free-scoring Penicuik Athletic striker Wayne McIntosh hit a 22-minute hat-trick – his second treble in two games – as the Cuikie reached the East of Scotland Capital Cars Conference A top spot with a 9-0 victory over Tweedmouth Rangers.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose man came on after an hour, but he still had time to find the net three times after goals from team-mates Andy Forbes, Sam Jones, Scott McCrory-Irving and an Aaron Somerville hat-trick had Johnny Harvey’s men flying.

Also in Conference A, Dunbar United enjoyed a 5-0 win over Coldstream on home turf. A double from striker Fraser McLaren put the Seasiders in control, before further strikes from James Harley, Dean Ballantyne and Darren McCraw ensured a comfortable victory.

In Conference B, last season’s East of Scotland runners-up Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Burntisland Shipyard. Goals from Brad Hainey and Andy Jones couldn’t stop Haddington Athletic going down 3-2 to ten-man Sauchie with Craig Donaldson netting the winner for the home side. Tranent were 3-0 winners away to Tynecastle.

Conference C league leaders Broxburn Athletic maintained their 100 per-cent start as they won their fifth league match in a row against Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts. Linlithgow Rose were 8-0 winners at home to Craigroyston as they made it 19 goals in just two games, with all-time club record goalscorer Tommy Coyne bagging three.