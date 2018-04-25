Linlithgow score four to move a point behind leaders Bonnyrigg

Linlithgow Rose moved into second place in the Super League table as they cut leaders Bonnyrigg Rose’s advantage to just a point with a 4-1 success away to Camelon.

Mark Bradley’s men, who have now played one game more than Bonnyrigg, got off to the worst possible start as Ross Crawford gave the Carmuirs Park side the lead after just three minutes.

Rose’s all-time leading goalscorer Tommy Coyne brought the visitors level ten minutes later, before goals from midfielder Blair Batchelor and defender Gary Thom had Linlithgow in the ascendancy going into the break. Centre back Jamie McKenzie got his second goal in three days on 68 minutes to round off the scoring.

Bo’ness United fought back to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at Newtown Park against Hill of Beath. The Fifers were 2-0 ahead at the interval thanks to a Lewis Elder double but goals from on-loan Raith Rovers youngster Ryan Stevenson and striker Marty Wright secured a point for Stevie Kerrigan’s men.

Edinburgh United lost out on penalties to Thornton Hibs at Paties Road in the third round of the Fife and Lothians Cup. A Taylor Hendry double couldn’t prevent Edinburgh’s defeat as they drew 2-2 in 90 minutes before going down 5-3 on penalties.