Lothian look for a hat-trick of away wins in seven days

LOTHIAN Thistle Hutchison Vale are hoping to secure their third away East of Scotland League victory in just seven days when they visit Eyemouth United tomorrow.

Following on from last weekend’s 9-0 whitewash of Peebles Rovers, Raymond Carr’s side overcame a dangerous Preston Athletic outfit at the Pennypit on Tuesday night. Goals from Louis Swanson, Ryan Hutchison and Keith Murray, ensured a 3-0 win that saw current league leaders Kelty Hearts’ lead reduced to 15 points. Lothian also have five games in hand over their rivals.

Elsewhere this weekend, Tynecastle host pointless and bottom-of-the-table Tweedmouth Rangers at Saughton Enclosure. With Tynie’s home encounter with Ormiston last week postponed due to an unplayable pitch, the hosts will be desperate to see tomorrow’s match given the go ahead as they too are playing catch up on the rest of the teams in the league.

Leith Athletic, ten points adrift of Kelty in second, entertain the students of Stirling University at Peffermill.

Meanwhile, Heriot-Watt University and Ormiston go head to head at Oriam. Banji Koya’s side reached the final of the BUCS Scottish Conference Cup on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over St Andrews University. Ormiston, though, have picked up lately and should make things difficult for Watt.