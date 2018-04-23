Lowland League Cup: Lothians sides sent tumbling out in first round

Have your say

Civil Service Strollers crashed out of the Lowland League Cup after a 4-2 extra-time loss to Stirling University at the Falkirk Stadium.

It was the visitors who made the breakthrough in the 20th minute when Jack Downie headed home Paolo Buzzi’s cross. Strollers’ lead was short-lived, however, as the students equalised ten minutes later through Alex Webb.

The goals kept coming as the composed Downie restored the Capital outfit’s lead with a second a minute later.

Dominic Slattery, though, ensured the tie headed to extra time and it was the home side who sealed a quarter-final showdown with Gretna 2008 as Craig Brown and Cameron Hall wrapped up the victory.

Meanwhile, Whitehill Welfare also exited the competition following their 2-0 defeat at Selkirk – their second defeat to the Borders side in three days.

Gary Small’s men lost 2-1 in a league clash at Ferguson Park last Wednesday.

Phil Addison netted Selkirk’s opener at Yarrow Park just before half-time and the home side sealed their place in the last eight when Addison notched his second of the afternoon.

Edinburgh University also lost out in a close encounter with Edusport Academy at Peffermill.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time with Edusport prevailing 4-2 on penalties.