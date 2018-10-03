Lowland League: Strollers lose but Uni nick last-gasp win

Have your say

Civil Service Strollers were beaten 4-0 by Lowland League newcomers Kelty Hearts at New Central Park.

The heavy defeat in Fife, Strollers’ third in the league this season, keeps the Christie Gillies Park outfit fifth in the table and five points behind Capital rivals and league leaders Spartans.

Errol Douglas got the ball rolling with a towering header for the East of Scotland League champions before goals from Scott Dalziel and Stuart Cargill put the hosts firmly in the driving seat at the interval.

Stephen Husband scored the only goal of the second half from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University claimed all three points after a remarkable 4-3 win over Vale of Leithen at East Peffermill.

A first-half brace from Patrick Baird had the students in control. However, the visitors turned the match on its head with three goals in 16 minutes from Sean Stewart (2) and former Leith Athletic midfielder Kerr Allan.

But a Finn Daniels-Yeoman penalty and then Abdul Yusuf’s strike won it for Dorian Ogunro’s men.

The students move up to tenth in the table.