Patience the key as Hibs Ladies move top of the league

Hibs Ladies moved to the top of SWPL 1 after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Forfar Farmington at Station Park.

The Hibees were made to work for their rewards by the top-flight newcomers in front of the BBC Alba cameras.

The result puts Grant Scott’s outfit three points clear of reigning champions Glasgow City, who travel to Stirling University on Sunday. The visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t find the breakthrough against their stubborn opponents, despite the attempts of striker Abi Harrison. However, with just over 12 minutes remaining, the Capital club got the goal their play deserved as Harrison lashed the ball into the back of the net. The three points were secured in stoppage time as summer signing Lauren Davidson capitalised on a loose ball.

Meanwhile, Spartans Women will aim to keep their good run going when they host bottom-of-the table Hamilton Accies at Ainslie Park on Sunday.

Debbi McCulloch’s side are just above their opponents in seventh but could extend the gap to five points with victory.

In SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host Glasgow Girls at Peffermill while Hearts visit St Johnstone.